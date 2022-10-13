UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Warned Against Overcharging

Published October 13, 2022

Shopkeepers warned against overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday launched a crackdown against profiteers and imposed fine on several filling stations for overcharging consumers.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Prova Tehsil Kiramatullah, in line with directives of the Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, paid a surprise visit to bazaars to inspect the quality and prices of food items.

He directed the shopkeepers to sell commodities according to the officially prescribed rates.

He also instructed the shopkeepers to display the price lists at prominent places at their shops and said that district administration would continue taking action against profiteers.

Later, the AC visited several filling stations in Prova Tehsil and checked prices and scale for selling the petroleum products.

During the inspection, certain petrol pumps were fined for tampering scales and overcharging customers.

