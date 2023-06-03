UrduPoint.com

Shujaat Urges Political Leadership To Safeguard National Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Shujaat urges political leadership to safeguard national interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urged govt to tackle soaring inflation, calls upon all political parties to actively contribute to the enhancement of the country's economy, placing national interests above political considerations Talking to Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting here on Friday, he urged all political parties to collectively contribute towards improving the country's economy, transcending political differences.

Also present during the meeting were Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Chaudhry Sarwar, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik, and General Secretary PML- Q Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Sarwar advised the government to prioritize providing relief to the people in the upcoming budget.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain underlined the concerning rise in inflation and stressed that the government's top priority should be to address this issue.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also emphasised the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people over personal grievances, urging everyone to think in the best interest of the nation. He proposed increasing the salaries and pensions of government employees as a measure to support their financial well-being.

On the other hand, PML Chief Organizer Chaudhry Sarwar said that the budget should ensure that the wages of laborers are sufficient to provide education for their children. He stressed the need for a tax-free budget for the impoverished segment of society.

Sarwar pointed out the recurring trend where every budget promises relief for the poor, but it is often observed that the privileged class reaps the benefits instead.

