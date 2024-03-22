Sialkot University organises seminar on women empowerment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) organised a seminar titled 'Nation's glory, women's story: Celebrating 23rd March Women's Day'.

Chairman board of Governors USKT Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younas, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob, Dean Interlinkages Faculty Dr. Aslam Dar, deans, directors, faculty members and chief guests Massarat Misbah (CEO, Depilix), Farzana Gohar (Commissioner FBR), Dr. Maryam Nouman (President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot) and entrepreneurs participated in the seminar.

The seminar began with a panel discussion where guests shared their inspiring life journeys, emphasising perseverance and determination in overcoming challenges. They lauded the university for promoting women's empowerment and raising awareness about its significance in society.

A question and answer session followed, providing valuable insight and advice to the audience about women empowerment and the role of women in society.

The seminar concluded with the guests being honored with shields symbolising their contributions and achievements.