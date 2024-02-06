Siblings Of Khar Family Set To Give Tough Fight Each Other In NA- 180
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) NA-180 Sanawan is set to witness a distinct competition as two brothers of renowned Khar family are giving each other tough time to get elected from the constituency.
The election is between two sons of the late Federal minister, Malik Gulam Rabbani Khar and brothers of the former State Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar namely Abdul Khaliq Rabbani Khar and Raza Rabbani Khar.
Abdul Khaliq Rabbani Khar has come from Pakistan Muslim League (N) while his younger brother, Raza Rabbani Khar is taking part on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket.
Hina Rabbani Khar is supporting Raza Rabbani Khar as a candidate from PPP. A neck and neck competition is expected between the candidates belonged to the formal ruling parties.
Abdul khaliq Rabbani Khar, recently in his electoral address, went harsh on his younger brother, the PPP's candidate as the later did not heed upon issues of the constituency despite staying in power for the brief timeperiod in the past.
He said Raza Rabbani Khar had remained minister but problems of the constituency are staying out intact as yet.
He pledged to construct a university in Sanawan after getting elected with the majority votes.
Malik Raza Rabbani Khar and the sister Hina Rabbani Khar denounced the charges as false saying that they've been in good contact with masses of the area.
The said Kot Addu canal was cemented in PPP's tenure and they are well aware of the problems of the constituency.
They vowed that they would chalk out every effort in future to bring the the constituency at par with any of the developed area of the province after chosen by the people in the February 8 election.
