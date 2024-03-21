Significant progress made in water supply during 19-months flood response, recovery operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) in collaboration with Red Crescent Societies (PRCS) Pakistan has made significant progress in implementation of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in the flood-affected districts of Pakistan during the last 19-month flood response and recovery operations.

“Our WASH interventions have benefited 314,167 people with improved access to safe drinking water, promoting better sanitation practices, and encouraging good hygiene habits among the flood-affected communities,”said Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Pakistan.

In a message issued on Thursday in connection with World Water Day 2024 to be observed internationally on March 22, Piwi Ophoff shared that during the floods, PRCS with support from the IFRC had deployed 13 water treatment plants across seven locations in Sindh, four in Baluchistan, and two in KP provinces. These water treatment plants benefited approx. 42,000 individuals daily.

PRCS in collaboration with IFRC has constructed and rehabilitated 98 hand pumps, benefitting 34,000 people.

Moreover, five solar water filtration plants in Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been constructed, with a daily average production of 10,000 liters per solar water filtration plant.

A further 4,000 household water filters have been distributed in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Dadu districts of Sindh, to ensure the availability of safe drinking water at the household level.

The construction of 300 permanent household latrines for 3,000 beneficiaries has been completed, contributing to minimizing the risk of sanitation-related diseases.

As part of our capacity building efforts, four hygiene promotion trainings have been conducted, through which 145 PRCS staff and volunteers have been trained in Larkana, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu and Khairpur districts in Sindh.

These trained PRCS staff and volunteers have conducted 1,200 hygiene promotion sessions reaching over 27,000 people in the flood-affected areas.

Piwi further informed that under the Flood Recovery Programme, 250 hand pumps, 1,200 permanent household latrines, and 18 solar water filtration plants are constructed across Sindh, KPK, Punjab, and Balochistan provinces.

Meanwhile, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in his message on the occasion said that as let us remember that cooperation on water issues creates a ripple effect of harmony, prosperity, and resilience.

Water is not merely a resource to be contested; it is a fundamental human right, essential to all aspects of life.

In our efforts to support those affected by disasters such as monsoon floods, we are constructing latrines, installing water pumps, and implementing solarized water treatment plants.

Together, we have produced 28.5 million liters of safe drinking water, benefiting approximately 42,000 individuals, Shahid Laghari added.