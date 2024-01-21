Open Menu

Sikh Group Urges Indian Muslims To Support 'Urduistan'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Sikh group urges Indian Muslims to support 'Urduistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pro Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has urged Indian Muslims to resist Narendra Modi's threats, oppose Ayodhya restrictions, and support the creation of "Urduistan," aligning with Sikh aspirations for Khalistan.

In a video message, General Counsel for Sikhs for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said India's fascist Modi regime poses an existential threat to 250 million Muslims. Modi, likened to Hitler, previously committed econocide against Sikhs and is now accused of orchestrating genocide against Muslims.

Revealing the Urduistan, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar as essential components of the Muslim nation, Pannun emphasized the call to shut down airports from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Amritsar to Ayodhya.

After Ayodhya, Modi's next focus could be Muslim’s Azan, Namaz, and Quran. If Modi-Yogi isn't halted on January 22 in Ayodhya, the call is for the "Political Death of Modi-Yogi" and the subsequent creation of URDUISTAN, a Muslim country carved out of India, he said.

Punnon emphasized the need for Muslims to defend their religious identity, drawing parallels with the Sikh response after 1984. Staying silent is not an option as Ayodhya is under threat. After January 22nd, you're no longer Indian but Muslims, following the Quran.

The suggested solution begins with the political demise of Modi and Yogi. The subsequent steps involve the economic dismantling of India and its eventual balkanization. While Sikhs aspire for Khalistan, Muslims aim to carve out URDUISTAN.

Hindu mythology states that the confluence of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, Mrigashirsha Nakshatra, and Abhijit Muhurat corresponded to her birth. The dates of all these lucky times coincide on January 22, 2024.

Seven months ago, Indian state agents killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, SFJ’s local leader. In November last year, the US govt revealed that Indian state agent Nikhil Gupta was involved in planning to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil – a plot foiled by US law enforcement.

Related Topics

India Delhi Canada Narendra Modi Amritsar Adolf Hitler January November Namaz Muslim All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

5 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

7 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

7 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

7 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

8 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

8 hours ago
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

9 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

10 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

10 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

12 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

12 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan