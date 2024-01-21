Sikh group urges Indian Muslims to support 'Urduistan'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pro Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has urged Indian Muslims to resist Narendra Modi's threats, oppose Ayodhya restrictions, and support the creation of "Urduistan," aligning with Sikh aspirations for Khalistan.

In a video message, General Counsel for Sikhs for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said India's fascist Modi regime poses an existential threat to 250 million Muslims. Modi, likened to Hitler, previously committed econocide against Sikhs and is now accused of orchestrating genocide against Muslims.

Revealing the Urduistan, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar as essential components of the Muslim nation, Pannun emphasized the call to shut down airports from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Amritsar to Ayodhya.

After Ayodhya, Modi's next focus could be Muslim’s Azan, Namaz, and Quran. If Modi-Yogi isn't halted on January 22 in Ayodhya, the call is for the "Political Death of Modi-Yogi" and the subsequent creation of URDUISTAN, a Muslim country carved out of India, he said.

Punnon emphasized the need for Muslims to defend their religious identity, drawing parallels with the Sikh response after 1984. Staying silent is not an option as Ayodhya is under threat. After January 22nd, you're no longer Indian but Muslims, following the Quran.

The suggested solution begins with the political demise of Modi and Yogi. The subsequent steps involve the economic dismantling of India and its eventual balkanization. While Sikhs aspire for Khalistan, Muslims aim to carve out URDUISTAN.

Hindu mythology states that the confluence of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, Mrigashirsha Nakshatra, and Abhijit Muhurat corresponded to her birth. The dates of all these lucky times coincide on January 22, 2024.

Seven months ago, Indian state agents killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, SFJ’s local leader. In November last year, the US govt revealed that Indian state agent Nikhil Gupta was involved in planning to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil – a plot foiled by US law enforcement.