UrduPoint.com

Sikh Pilgrims Had Busy Day At Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Sikh pilgrims had busy day at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

The Sikh pilgrims from India had a busy day here Thursday when 2668 Sikh pilgrims were brought to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal in police escort

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sikh pilgrims from India had a busy day here Thursday when 2668 Sikh pilgrims were brought to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal in police escort. The force and the officials of the Endowment Department have gone along and taken them out of Gurdwara Panja Sahib and counted them in a line and sent them to Vali Kandahari.

Sundus Ishaq, DSP Hassanabdal Syed Kazim Shah Mungal supervised the process.

District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal to review the security arrangements and instructed his staff. All the employees should perform their duties diligently and the respect of the Sikh pilgrims is very important, he directed.

The Sikh pilgrims while talking to APP lauded the the government of Pakistan for making foolproof security and the accommodation arrangements on the occasion. They told that they were feeling safe and comfortable while staying at their homes.

The pilgrims said that Wi-Fi facility inside the Gurdwara Panja Sahib was very important so that they could visit their loved ones and communicate with them. They said that Baisakhi Mela was a very important festival of Sikhs in India and Sikh pilgrims from all over the world come to participate in this event.

The Sikh pilgrims also took out a palanquin procession and celebrated their religious rites (Nagar Ketan) in full style around Gurdwara Panja Sahib by singing songs.

RPO Rawalpindi Khurram Shah along with DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel, ASP Sundus Ishaq, DSP Syed Kazim Shah visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal and reviewed the security arrangements.

The Sikh pilgrims on their return from Vali and Kandahari, said that they have got peace of mind by going to Baba Vali Kandahari and the wish they had brought from India had been fulfilled.

Ghulam Shabbir APP Hassanabdal03005199756

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Police Visit Rawalpindi Attock Hasan Abdal Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cub ..

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua at End of April - ..

4 minutes ago
 IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review ..

IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review of Economic Reform Program - ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Am ..

UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Amid Reported Leaks - Spokespers ..

4 minutes ago
 PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side ..

PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side - Prigozhin

4 minutes ago
 Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - L ..

Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - Lawmaker

10 minutes ago
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Rea ..

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Re ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.