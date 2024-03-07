Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifikar Ali Bhutto as "National Democratic Hero"

The Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to declare the former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a “National Democratic Hero”, following a historic opinion of the Supreme Court on the late premier's trial, sentence and execution

The provincial assembly, during a session, unanimously welcomed the historical opinion of the top court in the presidential reference filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking to revisit the death sentence of the first elected prime minister of Pakistan.

A resolution was tabled by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a session held on Friday afternoon which stated the Supreme Court's opinion a "significant" move by acknowledging that “justice and a fair trial were not granted to Zulifikar Ali Bhutto, who had been sentenced to death 45 years ago.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP provincial president Nisar Khuhro, Saeed Ghani, MQM Pakistan's Abdul Waseem and Pakistan Sunni Itehad Council members also welcomed the Apex Court decision on the presidential reference.

The resolution also endorsed the sacrifices of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed who sacrificed their lives to seek justice against death sentence of Z A Bhutto. It also demanded the Sindh Govt to approach Federal Govt to declare Zulifikar Ali Bhutto a national democratic hero, besides officially declaring him a "Shaheed".

Syed Murad Ali Shah while addressing the session, said necessary amendments to the concerned laws should be carried out to avoid such atrocities in the future.

Jamaat-e-Islami's MPA Muhammad Farooq, SIC member Shabir Qureshi and MQM Pakistan's lawmakers also endorsed the resolution.