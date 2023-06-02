- Home
Sindh Assembly To Meet On June 7
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned a session of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh on June 07, Wednesday.
According to the notification, the session of the provincial assembly of Sindh will meet at 2 pm at the Sindh Assembly building.
