Sindh Assembly To Meet On June 7

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned a session of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh on June 07, Wednesday.

According to the notification, the session of the provincial assembly of Sindh will meet at 2 pm at the Sindh Assembly building.

