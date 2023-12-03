Sindh culture enriched with colors of love: Chaudhri Nizam

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Leader of Pakistan People’s Party and renowned builder Chaudhri Nizam u din Arain has said that Sindh was the land of

saints and our culture was enriched with the colors of love.

In his statement on Sindhi Culture Day here Sunday, Nizam said that like other nationalities, we also loved our ajrak and topi as well and desired to introduce it at national and international level.

He said that the people of Sindh had always taught a message of peace, brotherhood and love and discouraged extremism and terrorism.

Nizam said that Sufi saints like Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Sachal Sarmast through their wisdom, character and preach and had set those examples which would continue till doomsday.