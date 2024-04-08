Sindh Doctors Association UK, NDF Distributes Wheelchairs , Tricycles In Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Sindh Doctors Association UK distributed wheelchairs and tricycles to deserving disabled people through the local partner organization NDF Pakistan Nawabshah here on Monday.
On this occasion, eminent social activist Abid Lashari, acknowledged the efforts of Sindhi Doctors especially Dr. Shah Bux Lashari, Dr. Fahad Memon, Dr. Shahabuddin Kalhoro and others.
He further said that 10 wheelchairs and three tricycles were distributed among the deserving persons with disabilities from the given donation.
He prayed for the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom, especially the Sindhi community, who made this possible to provide assistive devices to 13 persons with disabilities to ensure their mobility to make their lives easier in the Holy month of Ramazan.
He mentioned that there is a huge shortage of assistive devices in Sindh. If this practice sustains, thousands persons with disabilities will be benefited by assistive devices.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foils drug supply attempt, two dealers nabbed4 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi launches new political party4 minutes ago
-
SEPA Sanghar initiates water quality testing in Jhol and surroundings14 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visits Wali Bagh expresses condolence with ANP leadership14 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest 69 outlaws, recover looted material worth 50 million14 minutes ago
-
Romina for establishing first ever wildlife centre of excellence in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Training, mock exercise held for Central Jail police at Dera24 minutes ago
-
Five illegal arm holders arrested34 minutes ago
-
Rain predicted from April 10 to 15 in KP34 minutes ago
-
Drivers cautioned against overcharging Eid holiday travelers54 minutes ago
-
Police conducted search operation in Cantt areas1 hour ago
-
Pak Army organizes 'Leepa Khay Ley Ga' in AJK1 hour ago