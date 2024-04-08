Open Menu

Sindh Doctors Association UK, NDF Distributes Wheelchairs , Tricycles In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Sindh Doctors Association UK, NDF distributes wheelchairs , tricycles in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Sindh Doctors Association UK distributed wheelchairs and tricycles to deserving disabled people through the local partner organization NDF Pakistan Nawabshah here on Monday.

On this occasion, eminent social activist Abid Lashari, acknowledged the efforts of Sindhi Doctors especially Dr. Shah Bux Lashari, Dr. Fahad Memon, Dr. Shahabuddin Kalhoro and others.

He further said that 10 wheelchairs and three tricycles were distributed among the deserving persons with disabilities from the given donation.

He prayed for the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom, especially the Sindhi community, who made this possible to provide assistive devices to 13 persons with disabilities to ensure their mobility to make their lives easier in the Holy month of Ramazan.

He mentioned that there is a huge shortage of assistive devices in Sindh. If this practice sustains, thousands persons with disabilities will be benefited by assistive devices.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Nawabshah United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

2 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

3 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

3 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

4 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

22 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan