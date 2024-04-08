Sindh Doctors Association UK, NDF distributes wheelchairs , tricycles in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Sindh Doctors Association UK distributed wheelchairs and tricycles to deserving disabled people through the local partner organization NDF Pakistan Nawabshah here on Monday.

On this occasion, eminent social activist Abid Lashari, acknowledged the efforts of Sindhi Doctors especially Dr. Shah Bux Lashari, Dr. Fahad Memon, Dr. Shahabuddin Kalhoro and others.

He further said that 10 wheelchairs and three tricycles were distributed among the deserving persons with disabilities from the given donation.

He prayed for the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom, especially the Sindhi community, who made this possible to provide assistive devices to 13 persons with disabilities to ensure their mobility to make their lives easier in the Holy month of Ramazan.

He mentioned that there is a huge shortage of assistive devices in Sindh. If this practice sustains, thousands persons with disabilities will be benefited by assistive devices.