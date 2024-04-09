Sindh Governor to offer Eid prayers at Gulshan e-Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will offer Eid prayers at Gulshan e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground) at 8 am.

After namaz-e- Eid-ul-Fitr , a special prayer will be offered for the development and prosperity of the nation.

The Governor will share Eid greetings with people belonging to different walks of life at the Governor House from

10:00 am to 12:00 PM.