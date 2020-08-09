UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Performs Cleaning In All Areas Of Karachi During Rain: Nasir

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sindh govt performs cleaning in all areas of Karachi during rain: Nasir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Information Syed Nasir Husain Shah and Minister education Saeed Ghani while referring the recent spell of heavy rain in Karachi said that Sindh Govt provided relief to all residents of the city without any discrimination and cleaned rain water from all areas in limited time.

They said this in a joint press conference at Commissioner Karachi office here on Sunday.

Nasir informed that 2 lac ton of waste or refuse were lifted from 36 drains in various parts of the city.

Talking about the encroachments, he said that people have encroached nullahs since long time and have heavily encroached with construction of multi-story building, petrol pumps and marriage halls.

The Sind Minister Nasir also gave detailed briefing on the nullahs cleanliness in six districts of Karachi.

The Minister for Local Government while answering a question said that the chief minister of Sindh is personally monitoring and visited the rain and relief situation in Johi of District Dadu.

