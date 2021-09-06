Sindh govt protecting forests, increasing tree cover: Taimoor Talpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh Forest Minister Muhammad Taimur Talpur on Monday said the Sindh government has been trying to protect all forests in the province and increase tree cover to attain the dream of clean and green Sindh.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to distribute tractors, tankers, fire extinguishers and other machines to the officials at Miani forest here on Monday.

He noted that climate change had emerged as a big challenge and had already begun to affect humans.

In view of the challenge, he said the Sindh government was not only taking measures to protect the forest but also endeavuoring to encourage urban forestation.

He informed that the Miani forest was spread over 1950 acres but trees were planted at the area of only 950 acres.

Talpur added that trees were being planted on rest of the land and the salt affected parts of the land would be given treatment to make land usable for tree plantation.

The minister apprised that honey farming was also being carried out in the forest in addition to production of silk from the silkworms.

He said the forest department had also established a forest school where the forest guards were provided training.

According to him, the rest house in Miani was also being protected as a heritage building because of its historic significance.

Earlier, the forest officials gave a detailed briefing to the minister who also planted a sapling in the ceremony.