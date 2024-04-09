Open Menu

Sindh Govt Replaces Zahid Shar With Pervez Baloch As DG HDA

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

The Sindh Government has transferred the incumbent Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Government has transferred the incumbent Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Shar has been replaced by BS-20 Pervez Baloch.

It is unclear if Baloch will assume the charge of his duty on Eidul Fitr or after the Eid holidays because HDA and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) are responsible for water supply and drainage systems in the city.

