In the alleged murder case of a waiter working at a marriage hall, the Sindh High Court here Friday summoned Baldia police station's investigation officer along with the complete charge sheet at the next hearing slated for September 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :In the alleged murder case of a waiter working at a marriage hall, the Sindh High Court here Friday summoned Baldia police station's investigation officer along with the complete charge sheet at the next hearing slated for September 20.

According to details, during the hearing the counsel of the accused persons Shah Muhammad Shah, Shahzan Ali Shah, Farman Ali Shah and Rizwan Ali Shah sought extension of bail which was granted till the next hearing.

The waiter, 35 years old Tharu Shoro, was killed allegedly during a physical assault by the accused at Ink City wedding hall near Deeplai Memon Society in the limits of Baldia police station on June 9.

He was allegedly beaten for his refusal to serve food for guests.

Shoro had told the accused that he could not serve food because the service had been winded up and the guests had arrived too late.

Shoro left behind 4 children and his wife to mourn his death.

The accused have been booked under sections 302, 506/2, 114 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.