Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister Expresses Dismay Over Citizen's Killing In Robbery Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Sindh home minister expresses dismay over citizen's killing in robbery incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Sindh's Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, expressed profound dismay regarding the tragic killing of a citizen who bravely resisted a robbery in the Gulshan Iqbal Chowrangi vicinity.

In response, the Home Minister swiftly ordered the immediate suspension of the SHO of Gulshan Iqbal.

He further instructed the authorities to expedite the arrest of the perpetrators through an inquiry led by the SSP East, ensuring a thorough investigation.

Emphasizing accountability, the minister mandated a review of the SHO's service history and urged for necessary actions to be taken.

He underscored the imperative for police officers to be actively present in the community, safeguarding public safety by combatting street crimes and apprehending offenders.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar vehemently advocated for stringent measures to be implemented against those responsible for the heinous act, asserting justice for the innocent victim.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Robbery Gulshan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan