KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Sindh's Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, expressed profound dismay regarding the tragic killing of a citizen who bravely resisted a robbery in the Gulshan Iqbal Chowrangi vicinity.

In response, the Home Minister swiftly ordered the immediate suspension of the SHO of Gulshan Iqbal.

He further instructed the authorities to expedite the arrest of the perpetrators through an inquiry led by the SSP East, ensuring a thorough investigation.

Emphasizing accountability, the minister mandated a review of the SHO's service history and urged for necessary actions to be taken.

He underscored the imperative for police officers to be actively present in the community, safeguarding public safety by combatting street crimes and apprehending offenders.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar vehemently advocated for stringent measures to be implemented against those responsible for the heinous act, asserting justice for the innocent victim.