Sindh Information Minister congratulates 'The Democrats Panel' on clean sweep in KUJ (Dastoor) Annual Elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday congratulated 'The Democrats Panel' on the clean sweep in the annual elections of KUJ (Dastoor) and added that The Democrats' panel's victory in 17 seats was a testament to its popularity.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said ' I congratulate Presidential candidate Rashid Aziz, Vice Presidents Muhammad Aslam Khan, Wakil-ur-Rehman and Information Secretary Hamid Hussain on their victory.I will like to extend greetings to Musa Kaleem as General Secretary, Syed Nabil Akhtar as Joint Secretary, Bilal Tahir as Treasurer and Muhammad Bilal Tahir as unopposed success .

' He further added that all the 9 members of the Executive Council also deserved congratulations.

The minister said that he believed that 'The Democrats Panel' would continue to work to solve journalists' problems while maintaining its traditions.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the welfare of journalists and strengthening of journalists' organizations was an important part of our party's ideology.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had issued special directives to the Sindh government for addressing the problems of journalists.

He assured the panel would continue to have the full support of the Sindh government.