UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Information Minister Congratulates 'The Democrats Panel' On Clean Sweep In KUJ (Dastoor) Annual Elections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Sindh Information Minister congratulates 'The Democrats Panel' on clean sweep in KUJ (Dastoor) Annual Elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday congratulated 'The Democrats Panel' on the clean sweep in the annual elections of KUJ (Dastoor) and added that The Democrats' panel's victory in 17 seats was a testament to its popularity.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said ' I congratulate Presidential candidate Rashid Aziz, Vice Presidents Muhammad Aslam Khan, Wakil-ur-Rehman and Information Secretary Hamid Hussain on their victory.I will like to extend greetings to Musa Kaleem as General Secretary, Syed Nabil Akhtar as Joint Secretary, Bilal Tahir as Treasurer and Muhammad Bilal Tahir as unopposed success .

' He further added that all the 9 members of the Executive Council also deserved congratulations.

The minister said that he believed that 'The Democrats Panel' would continue to work to solve journalists' problems while maintaining its traditions.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the welfare of journalists and strengthening of journalists' organizations was an important part of our party's ideology.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had issued special directives to the Sindh government for addressing the problems of journalists.

He assured the panel would continue to have the full support of the Sindh government.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Information Minister Rashid Nasir Democrats Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.