Sindh, Iran to work together in medical, transport sectors

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Consul General of Iran Hasan Nourian discussed cooperation between Sindh and Iran in health and transport sectors here at CM House on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Consul General of Iran Hasan Nourian discussed cooperation between Sindh and Iran in health and transport sectors here at CM House on Thursday.

Under the plan, the provincial Health Department will conduct a short training course on entomological surveillance of dengue fever vectors for the entomological expert delegation from Zahedan University of Medical Sciences.

The Medical doctors and specialists with experience in the treatment of patients with dengue fever will conduct a training workshop on the diagnosis, treatment, and nursing care of dengue fever in Zahedan, Iran.

The CM Sindh said that the virtual; and in-person expert meetings would be held in order to exchange experiences regarding malaria elimination and tuberculosis and vaccine-preventable disease control activities.

Considering the high incidence of beta-thalassemia in the Sindh Province and the success of the thalassemia disease control program in Iran and the successful activity of the prenatal diagnosis laboratory (PND) of Zahedan University of medical science, an expert team from the health department of Sindh would visit ZAUMS in order to exchange experiences and explore areas for cooperation regarding beta thalassemia control program in Iran.

The Iranian Consul General on the suggestion of the chief minister said that the Iranian government has agreed to open pilgrimages in Iran by passenger buses, coaches, coasters, and private vehicles.

It was disclosed that during the pilgrimage season, at least 3000 buses would be required to transport the pilgrims from Sindh from Karachi to Chabahar for which the provincial transport department to register private transport buses.

The CM Sindh said that it would be a good move and would promote tourism in both countries.