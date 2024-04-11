Open Menu

Sindh Rangers Arrest Alleged Abductor, Rescue 4-year Old Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Sindh Rangers arrest alleged abductor, rescue 4-year old girl

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police acting jointly on the basis of credible information arrested the accused Muhammad Umar red-handed during a snap-checking from Orangi Town Qasba colony here.

According to the details, the accused was allegedly attempting to abduct an innocent four-year-old girl Iqra from Qasbah colony, said a Rangers spokesperson Thursday.

During the initial investigation, the accused has admitted to abducting four innocent children from Qasba colony and reportedly selling them to a person named Imran in Nazimabad no. 7.

The rescued girl Iqra has been handed over to the legal heirs while the arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The public is advised to immediately report criminal elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 0347-9001111 by calling or SMS.

