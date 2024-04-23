Sindh University hosts symposium to combat violence against women, children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A seminar was organized by the Sindh University aiming at to create awareness on violence against women and children on Tuesday.

Speakers emphasized on the need for strict implementation of laws against gender-based violence. According to the university spokesperson, a one-day symposium titled "How to Stop Violence Against Women and Children in Society?" was organized by the department of criminology at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Convention Center of the University.

During the symposium, the Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro highlighted in his keynote address the need for reforms in the basic structure of the police and special attention to the training of police officers to make policing more effective.

He stated that there are ample capabilities among women in Sindh, and opportunities for recruitment in the police department have been provided to them, which is motivating.

He suggested empowering women police officers and assigning them important roles, which could reduce violence against women.

Activist of women rights and Director of Dr M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry Dr Irfana Begum Mallah emphasized that women everywhere have to face violence and discrimination, but due to continuous efforts, women are now challenging the outdated customs and asserting their rights.

Chairman of the Department of Criminology Dr Waheed Ahmed Abbasi emphasized the need for a strong determination from the provincial government to eliminate violence.

DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Jiskani stated that awareness programs through seminars and workshops should be continued in educational institutions to prevent violence against women and children. He emphasized that not only women but also men are harassed in our society, and we must raise our voice against it.

Senior journalist and anchorperson Shoukat Noonari, acting Vice Chancellor of Mirpurkhas University and Criminologist Professor Dr Nabi Bux Narejo, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Hammadullah Kakepoto, Pushpa Kumari, advocate Wajahat Ali Malik and others also addressed the occasion.