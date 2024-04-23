Sindh University Hosts Symposium To Combat Violence Against Women, Children
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A seminar was organized by the Sindh University aiming at to create awareness on violence against women and children on Tuesday.
Speakers emphasized on the need for strict implementation of laws against gender-based violence. According to the university spokesperson, a one-day symposium titled "How to Stop Violence Against Women and Children in Society?" was organized by the department of criminology at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Convention Center of the University.
During the symposium, the Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro highlighted in his keynote address the need for reforms in the basic structure of the police and special attention to the training of police officers to make policing more effective.
He stated that there are ample capabilities among women in Sindh, and opportunities for recruitment in the police department have been provided to them, which is motivating.
He suggested empowering women police officers and assigning them important roles, which could reduce violence against women.
Activist of women rights and Director of Dr M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry Dr Irfana Begum Mallah emphasized that women everywhere have to face violence and discrimination, but due to continuous efforts, women are now challenging the outdated customs and asserting their rights.
Chairman of the Department of Criminology Dr Waheed Ahmed Abbasi emphasized the need for a strong determination from the provincial government to eliminate violence.
DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Jiskani stated that awareness programs through seminars and workshops should be continued in educational institutions to prevent violence against women and children. He emphasized that not only women but also men are harassed in our society, and we must raise our voice against it.
Senior journalist and anchorperson Shoukat Noonari, acting Vice Chancellor of Mirpurkhas University and Criminologist Professor Dr Nabi Bux Narejo, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Hammadullah Kakepoto, Pushpa Kumari, advocate Wajahat Ali Malik and others also addressed the occasion.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Madad vows to make Agriculture ideal Dept45 seconds ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections over default49 seconds ago
-
Balochistan's lawmakers call for development initiatives in province11 minutes ago
-
AC visits Shalimar Zone to check notified price lists11 minutes ago
-
PILDAT delegation visits KPCVE20 minutes ago
-
Operation against profiteers, hoarders continues21 minutes ago
-
Agriculture, IT sectors hold potential to contribute significantly to country's economic growth: Min ..21 minutes ago
-
Board adopts zero tolerance policy against cheating mafia: Chairman RBISE21 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Implementation of revised rates of Roti, Naan being ensured: DC51 minutes ago
-
District admin launches crackdown against meat price, substandard chicken sales51 minutes ago
-
Online taxi driver commit suicide in Karachi51 minutes ago