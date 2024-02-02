Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 9

Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses and Model Schools will remain closed from February 6 to 9 due to general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses and Model Schools will remain closed from February 6 to 9 due to general elections.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar of Sindh University, Sindh University Jamshoro, Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad, Ms Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Syed Hindu Shah Campus Nosharoferoze, Thatto and Laar Campus Badin and Syed Panaha Ali Shah Model school Jamshoro and Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad will remain closed from February 6 to 9, 2024 due to general elections.

Employees nominated for election duties are directed to interact with the Focal Person appointed by the University, Abdul Wahid Hisbani, for further guidance, and notification stated.

