Open Menu

Sindh, WFP Join Forces To Boost Nutrition, Education & Climate Resilience

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Sindh, WFP join forces to boost nutrition, education & climate resilience

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Coco Ushiyama to discuss avenues for deepening collaboration in nutrition, education, and climate resilience.

WFP Provincial Head Hilde Bergsma and Policy Officer Salma Yaqoob also attended the meeting, along with key government officials including Principal Secretary Aga Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, and Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, said a news release on Thursday.

Discussions focused on building synergies across ongoing programmes, including the health and nutrition programmes, and the upcoming school meals programme. WFP’s support in enhancing community resilience and restoring livelihoods was also highlighted.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated WFP’s continued support and stressed the importance of integrated efforts to improve health and nutrition outcomes, particularly for women and children.

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme, implemented under the country’s largest social protection initiative, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), targets pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under two — addressing malnutrition during the crucial first 1,000 days of a child’s life. With WFP’s support, BNP is delivered through 569 facilitation centres nationwide and has reached over 3 million women and children to date.

In Sindh, the programme is active in 30 districts, reaching more than 1 million women and children.

In discussions on the school meals initiative, participants agreed on the importance of including basic WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) facilities to create a healthier learning environment. The Chief Minister also noted that additional facilities and financial assistance are being provided in flood-affected areas.

The partnership between WFP and the Sindh government is guided by a Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 12, 2024. The agreement aims to strengthen Sindh’s capacity to address food security and environmental challenges by 2027. It focuses on improving vulnerable communities' access to nutrition, health, and education, while promoting sustainable livelihoods and strengthening food systems against climate shocks.

“Ensuring food and nutrition security, particularly during crises such as climate change, is our priority,” said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “We are committed to enhancing the resilience of food systems to protect the most vulnerable.”

Coco Ushiyama reaffirmed WFP’s commitment, noting that future projects will continue to be developed in close coordination with the government and based on available resources.

Through its strategic partnerships, WFP remains dedicated to promoting sustainable development and ensuring food remains within reach for the people of Sindh.

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

2 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

3 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

4 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

4 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

8 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan