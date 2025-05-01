Sindh, WFP join forces to boost nutrition, education & climate resilience

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Coco Ushiyama to discuss avenues for deepening collaboration in nutrition, education, and climate resilience.

WFP Provincial Head Hilde Bergsma and Policy Officer Salma Yaqoob also attended the meeting, along with key government officials including Principal Secretary Aga Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, and Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, said a news release on Thursday.

Discussions focused on building synergies across ongoing programmes, including the health and nutrition programmes, and the upcoming school meals programme. WFP’s support in enhancing community resilience and restoring livelihoods was also highlighted.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated WFP’s continued support and stressed the importance of integrated efforts to improve health and nutrition outcomes, particularly for women and children.

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme, implemented under the country’s largest social protection initiative, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), targets pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under two — addressing malnutrition during the crucial first 1,000 days of a child’s life. With WFP’s support, BNP is delivered through 569 facilitation centres nationwide and has reached over 3 million women and children to date.

In Sindh, the programme is active in 30 districts, reaching more than 1 million women and children.

In discussions on the school meals initiative, participants agreed on the importance of including basic WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) facilities to create a healthier learning environment. The Chief Minister also noted that additional facilities and financial assistance are being provided in flood-affected areas.

The partnership between WFP and the Sindh government is guided by a Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 12, 2024. The agreement aims to strengthen Sindh’s capacity to address food security and environmental challenges by 2027. It focuses on improving vulnerable communities' access to nutrition, health, and education, while promoting sustainable livelihoods and strengthening food systems against climate shocks.

“Ensuring food and nutrition security, particularly during crises such as climate change, is our priority,” said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “We are committed to enhancing the resilience of food systems to protect the most vulnerable.”

Coco Ushiyama reaffirmed WFP’s commitment, noting that future projects will continue to be developed in close coordination with the government and based on available resources.

Through its strategic partnerships, WFP remains dedicated to promoting sustainable development and ensuring food remains within reach for the people of Sindh.