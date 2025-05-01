SSP Hyderabad visits Latifabad markets and business forum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio Thursday visits Latifabad markets and business forum.

President Latifabad Business Forum Areeb Khan and others warmly welcomed the distinguished guest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Latifabad Gul Hassan Thebo, DSP Hussainabad Abdul Khaliq Jathial, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station A-Section Naik Muhammad Khoso, SHO Hussainabad Syed Faiz Ali Shah and others were present on the occasion

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio visited important markets and shops of Latifabad, met business people there.

President Latifabad Business Forum Areeb Khan thanked SSP Hyderabad for his visit.

President Latifabad Business Forum, while expressing his views, said that the performance of Hyderabad Police under the leadership of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio is commendable, there has been a significant reduction in the crime rate in Hyderabad.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, while expressing his views, said that Latifabad is the center of Hyderabad, a large part of Hyderabad's population depends on Latifabad, the number of commercial centers and food and beverage hotels here is relatively high, therefore, our priorities regarding crime control and law and order in Latifabad are high.