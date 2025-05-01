Open Menu

SSP Hyderabad Visits Latifabad Markets And Business Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM

SSP Hyderabad visits Latifabad markets and business forum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio Thursday visits Latifabad markets and business forum.

President Latifabad Business Forum Areeb Khan and others warmly welcomed the distinguished guest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Latifabad Gul Hassan Thebo, DSP Hussainabad Abdul Khaliq Jathial, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station A-Section Naik Muhammad Khoso, SHO Hussainabad Syed Faiz Ali Shah and others were present on the occasion

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio visited important markets and shops of Latifabad, met business people there.

President Latifabad Business Forum Areeb Khan thanked SSP Hyderabad for his visit.

President Latifabad Business Forum, while expressing his views, said that the performance of Hyderabad Police under the leadership of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio is commendable, there has been a significant reduction in the crime rate in Hyderabad.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, while expressing his views, said that Latifabad is the center of Hyderabad, a large part of Hyderabad's population depends on Latifabad, the number of commercial centers and food and beverage hotels here is relatively high, therefore, our priorities regarding crime control and law and order in Latifabad are high.

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

2 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

2 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

3 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

3 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

7 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan