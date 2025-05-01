Cleaning of Demi Zar open storm drain started

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the special instructions of Director General Gwadar Development Authority Saifullah Khetran, the cleaning of the open storm drain constructed by the Gwadar Development Authority along Demi Zar Road on the eastern coast of Gwadar has been started.

According to press release issued here, the purpose of the open drainage was to drain rainwater. Due to the negligence of the people, it had turned into a sewage line and became a pile of dirt. Owing to the citizens pouring domestic sewage and garbage into this drain, not only the drainage line was blocked but the entire area became subject to bad smell and pollution.

The Engineering Department and Municipal Wing of GDA started the cleaning process of Demi Zar open storm drain today.

The dirt, garbage and sewage water collected in the drain were removed through the heavy machinery of GDA.

This cleaning campaign is not limited to Demi Zar but also the drainage and sewerage lines in different areas of the city are being thoroughly cleaned so that the city could be provided with a clean, transparent and healthy environment.

Along with this, the GDA has constructed an additional vat well in Demi Zar for sewage wastewater, which will serve as a collection point for all the settlements of Nagori Ward, Baloch Ward, Gizaran Ward, Mulla Fazil Chowk, Gulg and surrounding areas.

The wastewater collected in this vat well will later be pumped to the sewage treatment plant, which will significantly improve the drainage and sanitation system in the area.

The press release said that the GDA has urged to the public to avoid polluting the drainage system with garbage and cooperate in keeping the city clean so that a step could be taken towards a prosperous, healthy and beautiful Gwadar.