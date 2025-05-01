Cleaning Of Demi Zar Open Storm Drain Started
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the special instructions of Director General Gwadar Development Authority Saifullah Khetran, the cleaning of the open storm drain constructed by the Gwadar Development Authority along Demi Zar Road on the eastern coast of Gwadar has been started.
According to press release issued here, the purpose of the open drainage was to drain rainwater. Due to the negligence of the people, it had turned into a sewage line and became a pile of dirt. Owing to the citizens pouring domestic sewage and garbage into this drain, not only the drainage line was blocked but the entire area became subject to bad smell and pollution.
The Engineering Department and Municipal Wing of GDA started the cleaning process of Demi Zar open storm drain today.
The dirt, garbage and sewage water collected in the drain were removed through the heavy machinery of GDA.
This cleaning campaign is not limited to Demi Zar but also the drainage and sewerage lines in different areas of the city are being thoroughly cleaned so that the city could be provided with a clean, transparent and healthy environment.
Along with this, the GDA has constructed an additional vat well in Demi Zar for sewage wastewater, which will serve as a collection point for all the settlements of Nagori Ward, Baloch Ward, Gizaran Ward, Mulla Fazil Chowk, Gulg and surrounding areas.
The wastewater collected in this vat well will later be pumped to the sewage treatment plant, which will significantly improve the drainage and sanitation system in the area.
The press release said that the GDA has urged to the public to avoid polluting the drainage system with garbage and cooperate in keeping the city clean so that a step could be taken towards a prosperous, healthy and beautiful Gwadar.
Recent Stories
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleaning of Demi Zar open storm drain started6 minutes ago
-
PM approves new power plan, promises Rs 4,743 bln in savings: Sardar Awais6 minutes ago
-
Gov't commits to ensure protection of labors' rights: Law Minister6 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits Latifabad markets and business forum6 minutes ago
-
Peasant leader Ghulam Rasool Sahito remembered on his death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Rain disrupts power supply in twin cities26 minutes ago
-
Sindh passes exemplary laws for labours: Speaker SA36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur ensures fair HSC exams36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving towards sustainable growth: Rana Ihsan36 minutes ago
-
Govt expands support for workers, plans skills training, wage reforms: Chaudhry Salik36 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad fixes prices of Chapati,Naan36 minutes ago
-
"Mazdoor Rally" held to mark the International Labours Day36 minutes ago