Peasant leader Ghulam Rasool Sahito remembered on his death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A rich tribute was paid to Comrade Ghulam Rasool Sahito, a peasant leader, on his 5th death anniversary observed here at Karachi Press Club on May 01 (Thursday).

Program was organized by Comrade Ghulam Rasool Sahito Yaadgar Committee, in collaboration with Shah Inayat Shaheed Socialist Forum.

Sindh United Party Chairman Syed Zain Shah, Jeay Sindh Mahaz leader Abdul Khalique Junejo, Sindh Hari Committee leader Samar Haider Jatoi and others spoke on the occasion.

While paying rich tributes to late Sahito, speakers said Comrade was true peasant leader who struggled for their rights.

Though he was associated with left wing politics but converted into nationalist school of thought after collapse of Soviet Union.

Speakers stated that late Sahito had staged sit-ins, observed hunger strike till death against water shortage in river Indus and its canals and minors. Ghulam Rasool Sahito also recorded his strong protest for several months by staging sit-ins at different cities of Sindh and also marched towards Islamabad to raise voice about water shortage, the speakers added.

The speakers said late Ghulam Rasool played his role in raising issues of the peasants and other marginalized section of society.