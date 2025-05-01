Abbasi acknowledges role of workers in Railways’ success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Minister for Railways Mohammad Hanif Abbasi on Thursday acknowledged the significant role played by the hardworking workers in the success of Pakistan Railways.

The minister spent the International Workers Day with railway workers.

During a meeting with members of the Railway Workers Union here, he said,“The hard work of the workers is the engine of Pakistan’s development. Their hard work and dedication are the driving force behind our national progress.”

He further stated that all workers were the country’s greatest asset. “The struggles of the labor force have strengthened the nation’s economic structure. Workers are the foundation of our development.”

Hanif Abbasi emphasized that the role of workers in the success of Pakistan Railways was unforgettable.

“I am also a worker, working day and night for the welfare of the country and nation,” he added.

Regarding workers’ salaries, the minister said,“Workers should receive a fair compensation for their labour, and their right to payment should be provided immediately after they have worked.”

He assured the workers of full support from the government, saying, “We are determined to protect the rights of our workers and ensure a better future for them.

”

The minister reiterated,“The engine of Pakistan’s development is the determination of the workers.”

He concluded his speech with a slogan in favour of the workers: “Long live the workers, long live Pakistan, long live Pakistan Railways!”

Meanwhile, the Railways Workers Union Rawalpindi brought out a rally from the the railway station, which was led by Central President Maqbool Hussain, Chairman Railway Workers Union Shaukat Ali, and General Secretary Babar Qadri.

Similarly, the Railway Prem Union (CBA) also took out a rally from Rawalpindi Railway Station, led by Nafees Khan, Abdul Shakoor Abbasi, Muhammad Khan, Syed Zahoor Shah, Younis Jatt, Khizer Hayat, Malik Tahir and other zonal leaders.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers said that the International Workers' Day was a day of renewal of commitment. “We must pledge that we will work hard for the protection of workers and the development of the country,” they added.

The Municipal Labour Union workers also brought out a procession under the leadership of Raja Haroon and Raja Abdul Majeed. The Rawalpindi Waste Management Labour Union also organized a rally.