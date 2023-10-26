Sindhi Adbi Board, MH Panhwer Institute agree to work together for digitization of books

Sindhi Adbi Board Jamshoro and MH Panhwer Institute of Sindh Studies Jamshoro have agreed to work together on digitization of books. In this connection, a delegation of MH Panhwer Institute of Studies led by IT Head Naranjan Rajani and IT Incharge Hasnain Panhwer called on Chairman Sindhi Adbi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ in his office here Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Sindhi Adbi Board Jamshoro and MH Panhwer Institute of Sindh Studies Jamshoro have agreed to work together on digitization of books. In this connection, a delegation of MH Panhwer Institute of Studies led by IT Head Naranjan Rajani and IT Incharge Hasnain Panhwer called on Chairman Sindhi Adbi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ in his office here Thursday.

On this occasion, officers of both departments discussed matters of mutual understanding and agreed to digitization of historical and rare books, manuscripts and organizing a conference and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions.

Talking to the delegation, Chairman Sindhi Adbi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman said that recently, the Board had completed publishing of rare books while publishing of more books was underway.

He said that efforts were being made to encourage Young writers so that more literature could be collected.

Meeting the requirements of modern age digitization of books is a better step which will help to preserve book for lifetime, he added.

