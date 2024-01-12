Open Menu

Singer, Actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Singer, actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The illustrious singer and actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti was fondly remembered as his 96th birth anniversary was commemorated on Friday.

According to private news channel, Inayat Hussain Bhatti was born on January 12, 1928, in Gujrat and his remarkable journey unfolded as he ventured to Lahore in pursuit of higher education. His musical journey commenced when he began singing for Radio Pakistan, marking the genesis of an extraordinary career.

In 1949, fate smiled upon him when composer Ghulam Ahmed Chishti recognized his talent, offering him a chance to record songs for producer-director Nazir Ahmed Khan's film, "Pheray." After this film’s popularity, Bhatti became a celebrity almost overnight. Subsequently, he was cast in the lead role in Nazir's Punjabi film "Heer" in 1955.

Inayat Hussain Bhatti wasn't just a singing sensation; he was a polymath - an actor, director, author, social leader, columnist, and a religious scholar.

His deep-rooted interest in Sufi poetry, cultivated since childhood, added another layer to his artistic persona. With a mellifluous voice, he lent his vocals to nearly 500 films in both urdu and Punjabi, amassing an impressive discography of 2,500 songs.

In 1960, Bhatti's artistic endeavors expanded further as he established a theatre, later renowned for its soul-stirring renditions of Sufi poetry by luminaries like Waris Shah, Bulleh Shah, and Mian Muhammad Baksh. However, life took an unexpected turn in 1997 when he suffered a debilitating attack of paralysis, impairing his speech and confining him to a bed for the remainder of his life.

Inayat Hussain Bhatti's legacy endures a testament to his indomitable spirit and unparalleled contributions to the realms of music, cinema, and culture.

