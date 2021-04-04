SIU arrests nine including street criminals gang, drug peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in three separate actions arrested as many as 9 accused including gang of street criminals and drug peddlers and recovered pistols and drugs from their possession.

The SIU apprehended Ghulam Ali alias Bhutto s/o Shaban, Raja alias Raju Faqeer s/o Piyaro and Anila w/o Abdul Qadir alias Qadir Shamba from Machar Colony and Manghopir areas, who had a strong network of drug supply, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU Capt. (R) Haider Raza on Sunday.

The police recovered over 2kg hashish and an unlicensed 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Arrested accused persons were members of organized gangs of drug peddlers. They also confessed their involvement in dacoities/robberies and sell of gutka.

Furthermore, Abdul Qadir, husband of arrested accused Anila was also a member of Ghaffar Zikri group of Lyari Gang, having previous criminal history.

In another action, the SIU nabbed two street criminals identified as Rehan Ahmed s/o Siraj Ahmed and Syed Ameeruddin Shah s/o Syed Shamsuddin Shah from North Karachi with recovery of two unlicensed 30 bore Pistols Both arrested were drug addicts.

During tactful interrogation, arrested accused disclosed that recently they along with their other accomplices Ahmed and Salman looted cash from salesmen from different areas of Korangi and also deprived off public from cash and other valuables.

SIU on a tip off busted a gang of street criminals namely Arshad Mehmood alias Langra s/o Muhammad Ashraf, islam s/o Bukhri Bostan, Asif Ali s/o Hakim Ali and Imran s/o Soomar Khan. The police recovered a snatched mobile phone two 30 bore pistols and two 32 bore revolvers from the possession of arrested accused.

Arrested accused confessed that they committed many street crimes in New Karachi Industrial Area, SITE Super Highway, F.B Area, Sohrab Goth and other areas of the city.

Cases had been registered against all arrested and further investigations were underway.