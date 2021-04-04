UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIU Arrests Nine Including Street Criminals Gang, Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

SIU arrests nine including street criminals gang, drug peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in three separate actions arrested as many as 9 accused including gang of street criminals and drug peddlers and recovered pistols and drugs from their possession.

The SIU apprehended Ghulam Ali alias Bhutto s/o Shaban, Raja alias Raju Faqeer s/o Piyaro and Anila w/o Abdul Qadir alias Qadir Shamba from Machar Colony and Manghopir areas, who had a strong network of drug supply, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU Capt. (R) Haider Raza on Sunday.

The police recovered over 2kg hashish and an unlicensed 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Arrested accused persons were members of organized gangs of drug peddlers. They also confessed their involvement in dacoities/robberies and sell of gutka.

Furthermore, Abdul Qadir, husband of arrested accused Anila was also a member of Ghaffar Zikri group of Lyari Gang, having previous criminal history.

In another action, the SIU nabbed two street criminals identified as Rehan Ahmed s/o Siraj Ahmed and Syed Ameeruddin Shah s/o Syed Shamsuddin Shah from North Karachi with recovery of two unlicensed 30 bore Pistols Both arrested were drug addicts.

During tactful interrogation, arrested accused disclosed that recently they along with their other accomplices Ahmed and Salman looted cash from salesmen from different areas of Korangi and also deprived off public from cash and other valuables.

SIU on a tip off busted a gang of street criminals namely Arshad Mehmood alias Langra s/o Muhammad Ashraf, islam s/o Bukhri Bostan, Asif Ali s/o Hakim Ali and Imran s/o Soomar Khan. The police recovered a snatched mobile phone two 30 bore pistols and two 32 bore revolvers from the possession of arrested accused.

Arrested accused confessed that they committed many street crimes in New Karachi Industrial Area, SITE Super Highway, F.B Area, Sohrab Goth and other areas of the city.

Cases had been registered against all arrested and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mobile Drugs Korangi Lyari SITE Arshad Mehmood Ghulam Ali Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

31 minutes ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

46 minutes ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

RTA automates field inspection of trucks using dro ..

1 hour ago

ET’s dry car wash service conserves 33 million l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.