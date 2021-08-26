Six arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

Rawalpindi police have recovered six 30 bore pistols and ammunition during crackdown against six outlaws in different areas, he said.

He informed that Taxila, Kotli Sattian, Saidqabad, New Town, and Pirwadhai Police held Arslan, Shah Faisal, Namiat Ali, Nadeem Ahmed, Arif Munir and Muhammad Ramiz and recovered six 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations was underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.