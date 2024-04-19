Open Menu

Six Injured In Road Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) At least six people among two miner siblings, their father, and a woman were injured severely in a road crash near Mahmud Mills bypass, a rescuer said.

The victims were moving by car which rammed head-on into the bus.

The injured included 5-year-old Umar, 6-year-old Umair, sons of Akhtar, 35-year-old Muhammad Akhtar, son of Ghulam Akbar, 33-year-old Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Shafi, 29-year-old Mujahid Iqbal, son of Muhammad Shafi and 60-year-old Hajra Bibi, wife of Muhammad Shafi.

All of the injured are close relatives and residents of Mahmood Kot, district Kot Addu.

The accident was reported to have happened due to the over-speeding of the bus with the carelessness of the car driver.

All of the injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where their treatment was underway, it was said.

