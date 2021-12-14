UrduPoint.com

Six-member Afghan Higher Education Delegation Visits University Of Peshawar

A six-member delegation of Afghanistan headed by Minister for Higher Education Al-Haaj Maulvi Abdul Baqi Haqqani on Tuesday visited University of Peshawar (UoP) and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees

Maulvi Abdul Baqi was accompanied by Doctor Lutfullah Khairkhowa Deputy Minister Higher Education, Dr Dilawar Siylab Director of Information Publication and Public Relation, Engr Roohullah Roohani Director Education Program Development, Irfan Ullah Abbad Office Directorate and Dr Imaduddin Director Ali Abad Teaching Hospital, said the Spokesman of the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees told the delegation that quota is specified for Afghan students at all the 50 departments of the University, besides scholarships are also being given to Afghan students.

Minister for Higher Education Afghanistan Al-Haaj Maulvi Abdul Baqi acknowledging the quality of education at University of Peshawar said that it was indeed a historical institution and the people who had graduated from it were serving at prominent positions in Afghanistan.

He further said that Afghanistan has faced many difficulties which have adversely affected its development and now there is a need for Pakistan and Afghanistan to cooperate in the field of education and initiate teachers and students exchange programs.

He requested a fee concession for Afghan students to get admission in the varsity without facing any financial implications.

The VC UoP Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees assured to consider the request, adding that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly Muslim countries having similar cultural values, traditions and norms.

The VC also welcomed the suggestions of Afghan Minister for Higher Education regarding exchange of teachers and students programs between University of Peshawar and Afghanistan.

