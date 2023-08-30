Open Menu

Six Members Of Balochistan Cabinet Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Six members of Balochistan cabinet take oath

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday administered the oath to six members of the appointed caretaker cabinet in second phase for setting up of the provincial cabinet

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday administered the oath to six members of the appointed caretaker cabinet in second phase for setting up of the provincial cabinet.

The oath ceremony was attended by Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Secretary Balochistan Qadir Shakeel, senior officials, and political leaders.

The Caretaker Cabinet six members of Balochistan including Dr, Amir Muhammad Khan Jogaizai, Amanullah Kanrani, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Sheik Mehmoodul-Hassan, Sardar Ijaz Khan and Asif-ur Rehman.

However, the caretaker cabinet of five members of Balochistan including Capt Zubair Jamali (retd), Prince Ahmed Ali, Amjad Rasheed, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jan Achakzai took oath a few days ago at the Governor House.

