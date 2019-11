Six Police officers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday issued transfer/posting orders of six police officers.

According to a notification, Additional SP Investigation Civil Lines Lahore Muhammad Furqan Bilal has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Operations Cantonment Lahore.

Additional SP Operations Cantonment Lahore Raza Safdar Kazmi has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Operations City Lahore, Additional SP Operations City Lahore Syed Gazanfar Ali Shah as Additional SP Operations Sadar Lahore, Additional SP Operations Sadar Lahore Bilal Zafar Sheikh as Additional SP Security Lahore, SSP Administration CTD Punjab Lahore Mustafa Hameed Malik as SSP Technical CTD Punjab Lahore and SDPO Liaquat Ali Tarar has been posted as SDPO Kalor Kot Bhakar.