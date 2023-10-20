SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breast cancer

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Friday organized an awareness session to create mass awareness about breast cancer in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Friday organized an awareness session to create mass awareness about breast cancer in Larkana.

The public awareness session was organized in connection with Pink Ribbon Day, the day is observed this year to raise awareness among the masses about issues relating to Breast Cancer.

The session, “Breast Cancer, prevention and Early Detection in Females” was held on Friday at the auditorium of CMC Larkana. The theme of Pink Ribbon Day is “Don’t count the days, make the days count”.

The seminar was organized particularly for women. Expert lady surgeons, lady doctors and oncologist delivered lectures on various aspects of breast diseases.

The session was presided over by Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah.

The speakers from Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, SMBBMU Larkana, LINAR Hospital Larkana included Dr. Lubna Vohra, Dr. Romana Idrees, Dr. Abdul Khaliq Tunio, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh and Dr. Ayesha Nabeel.

Addressing the session, Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah said that a man will have to be a partner of a woman in a true sense. She added that a mother is a complete unit in herself and a woman must be strong and fight cancer.

The speakers delivered their papers on various aspects of breast diseases, their prevention and awareness about breast cancer and early detection and also highlighted the health problems including breast cancer in women and the causes of different diseases.

On the occasion, they said that about 40,000 patients die due to breast cancer every year in Pakistan. One out of every nine women is at risk of breast cancer, the prevalence of which is the highest among all cancers in Pakistan, they added.

Dr. Lubna Vohra from AKK Hospital Karachi said that junk food, fast food, family history of cancer, substandard diet and mothers not giving milk to their children are among the main causes of cancer.

Dr. Romana Idrees said that one per cent of men suffer from breast cancer along with women, adding that every thirteen minutes a woman dies of breast cancer in the world.

Dr. Ayesha Nabeel said that according to modern research, breast cancer is not an incurable disease.

Dr. Abdul Khaliq Tunio said that most of the women belonging to the backward areas are brought to the hospital in the last stage, due to lack of awareness in the villages. Women suffering from breast cancer often get divorced.

Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh said that after the age of 35, every woman should get a mammogram at least once a year and learn to self-diagnose from her lady doctor in the area.

In the session Dean Professor Amar Lal, Dean Professor Qaro Shah, Professor Sher Muhammad Shaikh, Principal Bibi Aseefa Dental College Professor Qaimuddin Shaikh, Principal Nursing College Ghulam Abbas Pahnwer, Prof. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Prof. Shaista Hifaz, Dr. Sara Fatima, and a large number of faculty and students from various educational institutions and general public participated in large numbers.

The girl students participating in the session were wearing pink colored dupatta on the occasion.

Later, in this regard Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) organized a walk to create mass awareness about the breast cancer in Larkana on Friday.

The walk was organized in connection with the Pink Ribbon Day. The walk started from CMC Larkana and concluded at SSP chowk.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the fatal diseases.

The Walk was led by the Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, Dr. Romana Idrees, Dr. Abdul Khaliq Tunio, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh,Dr. Ayesha Nabeel and others.