SMBR reviews shifting process of 'Patwar Khanas'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar Friday reviewed the shifting process of 'Patwar Khanas' to the government buildings in the provincial capital.

He was presided over a meeting at the Board of Revenue offices here in which Member Judicial Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Revenue Ashfaq Ahmed, Director Land Record Authority Nadeem Abbas Bhangu and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lahore Tauqeer Elias Cheema were present.

The meeting was informed that out of 163 'Patwar Khanas' in the provincial capital, 64 had been shifted to the government buildings, while 89 offices were under construction in Lahore. It was also informed that construction work had been carried out at 12 'Patwar Khanas' at fast pace in Lahore, 15 in Cantt, 30 in Shalimar, 22 in Model Town and 10 in Raiwind.

The SMBR said that all 'Patwar Khanas' of Lahore should be shifted to the government buildings in next three weeks.