UrduPoint.com

SMBR Reviews Shifting Process Of 'Patwar Khanas'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 07:30 PM

SMBR reviews shifting process of 'Patwar Khanas'

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar Friday reviewed the shifting process of 'Patwar Khanas' to the government buildings in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar Friday reviewed the shifting process of 'Patwar Khanas' to the government buildings in the provincial capital.

He was presided over a meeting at the Board of Revenue offices here in which Member Judicial Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Revenue Ashfaq Ahmed, Director Land Record Authority Nadeem Abbas Bhangu and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lahore Tauqeer Elias Cheema were present.

The meeting was informed that out of 163 'Patwar Khanas' in the provincial capital, 64 had been shifted to the government buildings, while 89 offices were under construction in Lahore. It was also informed that construction work had been carried out at 12 'Patwar Khanas' at fast pace in Lahore, 15 in Cantt, 30 in Shalimar, 22 in Model Town and 10 in Raiwind.

The SMBR said that all 'Patwar Khanas' of Lahore should be shifted to the government buildings in next three weeks.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Punjab Babar Hayat National University All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PTI govt taking exemplary measures for overseas Pa ..

PTI govt taking exemplary measures for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

51 seconds ago
 Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zer ..

Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zero'

52 seconds ago
 PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

2 minutes ago
 RUSADA Launches Probe Into Personnel of Valieva

RUSADA Launches Probe Into Personnel of Valieva

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Official Says Kiev Manipulating Germany, F ..

Kremlin Official Says Kiev Manipulating Germany, France by Proposing Absurd Idea ..

2 minutes ago
 Two Journalists on UN Assignment Detained in Kabul ..

Two Journalists on UN Assignment Detained in Kabul - UNHCR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>