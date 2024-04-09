SMC Completes Eid Cleanliness Drive
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday completed its cleanliness drive on spots like mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards.
Holidays of the sanitation staff had been canceled and duties had been assigned to them.
Following the directives by Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal along with Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Sheikh and other officers visited different areas to inspect the operation. Mechanical washing and sweeping were done on roads whereas lime and rose water were sprinkled at all sites.
Mughal said that special duties were assigned to sanitation workers due to which all the waste was timely lifted before Eid prayers.
The workers were present near the places where the Eid prayer will be performed.
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yousuf Raza Gilani's victory result of PPP's democratic struggle: Home Minister2 minutes ago
-
PMDC pioneers pink salt export deal with American firm to boost mineral sector2 minutes ago
-
Dr Ramesh clarifies CM KPK 's unjust criticism over Gandhara Corridor Bill12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani to become Senate Chairman12 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates as Gilani elected Senate chairman, Syedal Khan as deputy12 minutes ago
-
Alleged encounter: accused injured by accomplices12 minutes ago
-
2280 litres adulterated milk disposed off22 minutes ago
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream22 minutes ago
-
WMC holds grand cleaning operation32 minutes ago
-
SSP lauds services of slain ASI32 minutes ago
-
Two alleged outlaws held, charas, liquor recovered32 minutes ago
-
14 profiteers booked in Muzaffargarh32 minutes ago