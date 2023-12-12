Open Menu

SMIU Hosts 2nd Job Fest With 32 Companies Participating

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) recently organized its second job fest, welcoming the participation of 32 companies, including various banks. The event saw over 300 graduate and final year students from diverse fields engaging in interviews for potential job opportunities.

The inauguration of the job fest was graced by NED University Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Hashmat Lodhi. Distinguished personalities such as Vice-Chancellor of SMIU, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice-Chancellor of Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro, Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Additional Secretary Universities and Boards, Dr. Afshan Rabab, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Sadia Akram, and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, were also present at the event.

During the fest, Director Students Affairs Muhammad Naeem delivered a warm welcome speech, acquainting participants with the fest's objectives.

Addressing the audience, Vice Chancellor SMIU, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, expressed gratitude to the attendees and highlighted the institution's commendable achievements within its 12-year tenure.

Dr. Sahrai emphasized the event's significance, noting that the previous year's job fest witnessed 30 participating companies and more than 100 student selections. He stressed the fest's mutual benefit for both students and companies, providing valuable opportunities for students while meeting the talent needs of companies.

Additionally, NED University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Hashmat Lodhi, expressed delight over the significant turnout of more than 30 companies. He expressed hopes of companies discovering talented individuals, encouraging students to maintain a professional attitude and strive for success through hard work.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields to key dignitaries and a visit to the stalls set up by participating companies.

