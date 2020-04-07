UrduPoint.com
Smuggling Bid Foiled, Rs 30mln Goods Seized In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

The Customs Department foiled a smuggling attempt and seized cumin and china salt worth Rs 30 million from Jhang Road, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Customs Department foiled a smuggling attempt and seized cumin and china salt worth Rs 30 million from Jhang Road, here on Tuesday.

A Customs team, comprising Superintendent Anjum Sheraz, Inspector Muhammad Javed Iqbal Butt and Rana Babar Iqbal, chased a truck on suspicion and succeeded in stopping it at Jhang Road.

During search, the team found that cumin and china salt was being smuggled in the truck. Further investigation was under way.

