SNGPL extends closure of CNG stations till Feb, 5

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) To cater the increasing demand of gas during cold weather conditions, the district administration Wednesday decided to close CNG stations till February 5 to supply gas to residential consumers.

Acting upon recommendations from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), district administration decided to prolong the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

The decision aims to alleviate pressure on the gas supply network and ensure uninterrupted service to households during the peak winter season.

Under the directive, strict enforcement measures will be implemented under Section 144 to deter any violations of the closure order.

Earlier, on during the last week of December 2023, SNGPL closed all CNG stations in the region from 1st January to 31st January due to low pressure of natural gas and to facilitate in the region.