Open Menu

SNGPL Extends Closure Of CNG Stations Till Feb, 5

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SNGPL extends closure of CNG stations till Feb, 5

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) To cater the increasing demand of gas during cold weather conditions, the district administration Wednesday decided to close CNG stations till February 5 to supply gas to residential consumers.

Acting upon recommendations from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), district administration decided to prolong the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

The decision aims to alleviate pressure on the gas supply network and ensure uninterrupted service to households during the peak winter season.

Under the directive, strict enforcement measures will be implemented under Section 144 to deter any violations of the closure order.

Earlier, on during the last week of December 2023, SNGPL closed all CNG stations in the region from 1st January to 31st January due to low pressure of natural gas and to facilitate in the region.

Related Topics

Weather CNG January February December Gas All From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

15 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

15 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

15 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

15 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

15 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

15 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

15 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan