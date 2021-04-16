Social media access partially restored in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had suspended social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter on request of Interior Ministry to ensure public order and safety across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Social media access has partially been restored in the country, the latest reports say.

The Ministry of Interior had earlier said that all social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram would remain suspended in the country from 11 am till 3pm.

The ministry had issued a notification and directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend social media platforms in the country.

The Ministry had asked the PTA to take action on the issue immediately.

A day earlier Federal Cabinet approved a summary to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) over charges of violent activities, creating chaos and fear like situation across the country.

A PTA official seeking anonymity said: “ In order to ensure public order and safety, access to social media platforms has temporarily been suspended,”.

The suspension comes after Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) held protests across the country which led to chaos and the killing of three people including two policemen. All big and smalls cities witnessed traffic jam and road blockage. The citizens faced huge trouble, especially the women, children and aged people.