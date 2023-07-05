Sohail Barlas elected as SIAL chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A leading Sialkot based exporter Sohail Barlas was elected unopposed as chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), while Mian Daud Sair was elected unopposed as vice chairman for the year 2023-24.

The newly-elect chairman SIAL pledged to make all out sincere efforts to make the SIAL as a model airport of Pakistan, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

He said that SIAL had been a hallmark of the sincerity, dedication, enthusiasm and unity of Sialkot exporters, which had established the international airport by setting a unique example of self help.

The new leadership aims to bring fresh perspectives and drive further growth and development at the airport.

Under their guidance, the airport is expected to enhance its operations, infrastructure, and passenger services, he said and added that efforts would be made to attract new airlines and extend existing routes, fostering increased connectivity for travellers.

The focus will also be on improving the overall passenger experience, ensuring safety and efficiency throughout the airport's facilities.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir extended their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyelected chairman SIAL Sohail Barlas and vice chairman SIAL Mian Daud Sair and expressed theirgood wishes and assured their full cooperation in promoting economic activities.