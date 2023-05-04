Sohawa Hospital to be revamped at cost of Rs 57 mln

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sohawa's revamping project here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sohawa's revamping project here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the hospital's infrastructure including the construction of new wards, and the upgradation of the electricity system, while all old doors, windows, washrooms and other work would be done at Rs 57.

25 million.

Dr Jamal interacted with the patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

He said that all resources were being utilized to improve the basic health facilities of the people.

Dr Jamal Nasir added that an MoU had been signed with the Telecom Foundation to digitalize the health services in Punjab and expressed hope that the digitized health services would be available to the residents of Rawalpindi in the next three months.