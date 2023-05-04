UrduPoint.com

Sohawa Hospital To Be Revamped At Cost Of Rs 57 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Sohawa Hospital to be revamped at cost of Rs 57 mln

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sohawa's revamping project here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sohawa's revamping project here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the hospital's infrastructure including the construction of new wards, and the upgradation of the electricity system, while all old doors, windows, washrooms and other work would be done at Rs 57.

25 million.

Dr Jamal interacted with the patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

He said that all resources were being utilized to improve the basic health facilities of the people.

Dr Jamal Nasir added that an MoU had been signed with the Telecom Foundation to digitalize the health services in Punjab and expressed hope that the digitized health services would be available to the residents of Rawalpindi in the next three months.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Rawalpindi Nasir Sohawa All Million

Recent Stories

Dadocha & Mahota Dams to help meet water shortage ..

Dadocha & Mahota Dams to help meet water shortage issue: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah met Care ..

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mo ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns school firing incident in ..

2 minutes ago
 ECB slows rate hikes, but says inflation still 'to ..

ECB slows rate hikes, but says inflation still 'too high'

4 minutes ago
 SDPO injured, two terrorists killed in attack on p ..

SDPO injured, two terrorists killed in attack on police

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves stood above $10 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves stood above $10 billion

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.