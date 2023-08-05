Open Menu

Solidarity Walk Held In Tank In Connection With 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 11:11 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank on Saturday arranged a solidarity walk in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn the illegal steps taken by Indian government on August 5, 2019.

The walk, arranged in the light of provincial government, was started from Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at Press Club. The walk was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shahab Ahmad, heads of government departments, civil society, local elders, trade unions, village secretaries, revenue field staff and a large number of people.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people and against the Indian illegal occupation.

The participants also chanted different slogans including "Kashmir banega Pakistan!", "Pakistan Zindabad!", "We stand with Kashmiris!" and "Stop human rights violations in Kashmir!".

The school children and citizens expressed solidarity by waving flags of Pakistan and Kashmir.

At the end of the walk, prayers were offered for the freedom of Kashmir and the integrity of the motherland.

