Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

The sources say that the development projects are underway in different constituencies, therefore the assemblies should not be dissolved.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) Some PTI Punjab lawmakers on Wednesday suggested the party's chairman, Imran Khan not to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

The suggestion came after the party's high-level committee filed report regarding dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to Khan.

The sources claimed that the lawmakers also mentioned the ongoing development projects as major reasons in their Constituencies.

Imran Khan who last week called off his long march to Islamabad last week made announcement to quit assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.