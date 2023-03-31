‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Tarar urges SC to review decision to proceed with three-member bench  

,

The Law Minister asks the institutions to use collective wisdom to deal with the prevailing crises in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) Federal Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that all the lawyers and Attorney General for Pakistan asked the top court to form a full court to hear the petitions challenging delay in the elections of Punjab and KPK.

He said the Chief Justice of Pakistan thought it reasonable to proceed with the three-member bench but the facts, sometimes, could not be ignored or the things which were not apparently visible could not be ignored.

“But I think we should not ignore the things as this matter has turned out be a major crisis,” said Tarar while talking to the reporters outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on Friday.

Tarar had asked the country's institutions to utilize collective wisdom to resolve prevailing crisis including economic, political and constitutional.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad today, he was of the opinion that a full court bench of the Supreme Court should hear the proceedings of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections case.

The Minister also urged the political leadership of the country to use the window of dialogue to overcome political polarization.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said a full court of the Supreme Court be constituted to hear the case regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to the media outside Supreme Court in Islamabad today, she said we are not opposed to the hearing of the case but it should be decided through a collective wisdom.

The Information Minister said it is not the democratic forces but PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is running away from the elections. She regretted that Imran Khan wants chaos and anarchy in the country.