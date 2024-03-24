Open Menu

Sono Pakhtunkhwa, FM 96 Formally Inaugurated In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Sono Pakhtunkhwa, FM 96 formally inaugurated in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sono (Listen) Pakhtunkhwa FM96 Station was formally inaugurated here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan, Commandant Chitral Scouts Muhammad Bilal Javed, Member National Assembly Ghazala Anjum, Director news and Current Affairs Sono (Listen) Pakhtunkhwa Aqeel Yousafzai participated in the inaugural ceremony.

President Chitral Press Club Zaheeruddin, skiing player Aziza Gul, Senior Journalist and known writer and poet Muhammad Rahim Baig Lal, members of the Chitral Press Club and officials of the District Administration were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Anjum said that the establishment of FM station will pave the way to highlight the social, educational, and cultural activities of Chitral and their promotion in a better way.

Chitral is a region of special geographical importance and this broadcasting will help the people to solve their problems, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Imran Khan Yousafzai said.

Commandant Chitral Scouts Muhammad Bilal Javed his address said that the station will play an important role in making the people more aware of the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the forces for the defense of the country and increasing awareness.

News, live programs, feature reports and other programs will be broadcast simultaneously in Chitrali, Pashto and urdu languages in Sono Chitral FM96.

APP/ijz/1450

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Chitral Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

16 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

16 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

16 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

16 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

17 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

17 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

17 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

17 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan