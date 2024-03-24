Sono Pakhtunkhwa, FM 96 Formally Inaugurated In Chitral
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sono (Listen) Pakhtunkhwa FM96 Station was formally inaugurated here on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan, Commandant Chitral Scouts Muhammad Bilal Javed, Member National Assembly Ghazala Anjum, Director news and Current Affairs Sono (Listen) Pakhtunkhwa Aqeel Yousafzai participated in the inaugural ceremony.
President Chitral Press Club Zaheeruddin, skiing player Aziza Gul, Senior Journalist and known writer and poet Muhammad Rahim Baig Lal, members of the Chitral Press Club and officials of the District Administration were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Anjum said that the establishment of FM station will pave the way to highlight the social, educational, and cultural activities of Chitral and their promotion in a better way.
Chitral is a region of special geographical importance and this broadcasting will help the people to solve their problems, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Imran Khan Yousafzai said.
Commandant Chitral Scouts Muhammad Bilal Javed his address said that the station will play an important role in making the people more aware of the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the forces for the defense of the country and increasing awareness.
News, live programs, feature reports and other programs will be broadcast simultaneously in Chitrali, Pashto and urdu languages in Sono Chitral FM96.
