Soomro Urges Joint Efforts To Promote Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization, Sardar Muhammad Mian Khan Soomro on Wednesday said the religious leaders have a major role to promote religious harmony and tolerance in the country.

Talking to delegations, who came to share Eid greetings with him at his residence in Jaccababad he said, it was our collective responsibility to defeat such retrogressive forces while standing together irrespective of religious, ethnic and sectarian identities.

He stressed upon the need for promoting ideals of peace and tolerance in the society as well as religious scholars to come forward for combating discrimination towards religious minorities and other weaker segments of society.

