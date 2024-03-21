Open Menu

South Punjab Schools To Witness Miyawaki Boom With Plantation Of 3.8m Saplings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 07:26 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) South Punjab schools are going to witness a green revolution this spring provided the policy of 'one person, one plant' announced by secretary school education here Thursday, Mar 21, the world forest day, is enforced flawlessly, to decorate schools landscape with over 3.8 million saplings by as many students and teachers.

Under instructions from Additional Chief Secretary south Punjab, the secretary school education, Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar has ordered that every student of schools from class 3 to 10 and every teacher would plant a sapling each, says an official release issued here Thursday.

The policy of 'One Student One Plant' and 'One Teacher One Plant' makes every student and teacher responsible to plant a sapling each, however, teachers would ensure follow up care to nurture saplings into fully grown up trees.

Over 3.7 million students (37,73,313 to be exact) are studying in south Punjab schools with exactly 105022 teachers to guide them. This makes the number of total green volunteers to over 3.8 million or 38,73,335 who, according to the plan, would plant over 3.8 million saplings during the ongoing spring plantation drive.

Every student and teacher would attach his/her name to the plant to identify which plant they have planted and teachers would ensure the plants are taken care of properly.

Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar said that teachers should sensitize students on how important it was to enrich the national landscape with botanical treasure to offset the impact of climate change, smog and environmental pollution.

He said the department had decided to include Green Book in syllabus and develop urban forests or Miyawaki forests in schools.

More Stories From Pakistan